Stafford County Sheriff arrests man accused of robbing massage parlors, pepper-spraying employees

STAFFORD COUNTY, Va. — A 22-year-old man from Spotsylvania is facing charges of robbery and illegal use of tear gas, phosgene, and other gases after investigators say he pepper-sprayed employees of a Stafford County massage parlor while attempting to rob them.

According to the Stafford County Sheriff's Office, on September 21, they were called to a robbery in progress at a massage spa on Chatham Heights Road.

Employees stated that a man, later identified as Elijah Thomas Deane, entered the business and was directed to one of the rooms. However, Deane allegedly left the room and started entering employee areas and other rooms.

When employees allegedly found Deane, in a different room they asked him to leave the business, which caused him to pepper-spray them and flee.

Investigators say that Deane had allegedly stolen money from the business on multiple occasions, including the September 21 incident.

On September 24, the Spotsylvania County Sheriff's Office executed a search warrant in the 2200 block of Mallard Landing Drive where Deane was arrested.

He is being held at the Rappahannock Regional Jail without bond.

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