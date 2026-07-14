How Margo Fairchild's tiny Virginia home led to a big role on new HGTV show

CAROLINE COUNTY, Va. — Margo Fairchild built her dream home with her own two hands.

Fairchild, 34, lives in a 240-square-foot tiny home nestled inside a Caroline County neighborhood.

She had the shed shell delivered and took care of everything else herself.

"It was me doing all of the insulation in the walls, underneath of the house, all of the electrical, every single piece of furniture that you see in here, I had to design and build myself," Fairchild said.

The space features a uniquely designed bathroom, loft bed, and lounge which reflect her craftsmanship and passion for creating homes with purpose.

Fairchild said the massive project stemmed from a small idea.

"One day I wanted to build a spice rack because I couldn't find one that fit my house," she said. "Then I went on to build some decks and from the decks, it was the house."

WTVR Margo Fairchild

She started building during the COVID pandemic and completed the home 15 months later, sometimes working 14 to 18 hours a day.

"Everybody was locked down and just kind of keeping to themselves. And so this is what kept me busy," Fairchild said.

The journey was filled with both joy and doubt.

Fairchild said her mother served as her lifelong cheerleader throughout the process.

"She would just tell me you can do anything that you set your mind to," Fairchild said.

When she decided to share her building process online, she found another support system in a global community of followers.

"People from Holland, Japan, Portland, just all over the place, reaching out to suggest things," she said. "I didn't feel so alone."

WTVR Margo Fairchild

That online led to a new opportunity. Fairchild is set to co-host "Worst Yard on the Block," a new show airing on HGTV.

"The concept of the show, there is a master landscaper and then I get to come in as the builder and do some fun DIY projects to just really spruce up these yards," she said.

The dream job and a new design business are all the result of Fairchild choosing courage over comfort.

"Sometimes I will wake up in my bed that is right here and I will just lay there with gratitude for honestly, just the perseverance, just like mustering the energy to be able to finish all of this," she said.

"Worst Yard on the Block" premieres Wednesday, July 15, at 10:30 p.m. on HGTV.

CBS 6 is committed to sharing community voices on this important topic. Email your thoughts to the CBS 6 Newsroom.

📲: CONNECT WITH US

Blue Sky | Facebook | Instagram | X | Threads | TikTok | YouTube

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy. To learn more about how we use AI in our newsroom, click here.