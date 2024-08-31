Mans shot at Chesterfield apartments, Crime Insider sources tell Jon Burkett

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. -- A man was shot at an apartment complex in Midlothian in Chesterfield County Saturday afternoon, Crime Insider sources told Jon Burkett.

Chesterfield Police were called to the 1100 block of Buckingham Station Drive just after 4:35 p.m. for a shots fired call, Burkett said. That is at the back of the Old Buckingham Station at Midlothian Village apartments near the dog park and volleyball courts.

When officers arrived they found a 27-year-old man with a gunshot wound to his leg, according to sources. He was taken to an area hospital, but there has been no word on his condition.

"They got the parking lot roped off. I get the sense from sources that police believe they know who they're looking for," Burkett said. "We have seen officers kind of go underneath several cars looking for shell casings in the parking lot here of Old Buckingham Station."

Burkett said sources said "police do know who they're looking for, but no arrest has been made."

Anyone with information about the crime was urged to call police

"Very unusual area for a shooting to take place, normally, normally, Midlothian is not the place for it, but it happened this afternoon," Burkett said.

If you have information that could help detectives, call Chesterfield County Police at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.