Chesterfield mother charged with abuse, neglect of adult son will undergo second competency evaluation

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — A Chesterfield mother charged with the abuse and neglect of her adult son leading to his 2025 death will undergo another competency to stand trial evaluation.

Manisha Nath, 60, appeared in Chesterfield Juvenile and Domestic Relations District Court in person Tuesday for a status hearing and to discuss the results of her first evaluation.

Nath was arrested the day after her son, Somak Nath, died on Oct. 22.

A criminal complaint said the 28-year-old victim was nonverbal autistic and could not care for himself. The complaint stated Somak weighed 65 pounds when he died.

The detective wrote that Somak was found in the driveway following a 911 call.

"Somak was reported to be only 65 lbs indicating possible [mal]nourishment, missing most of his top teeth, and his bottom teeth were rotted," the detective wrote. "Somak also had grime over most of his body indicating he had not bathed in some time and sores on his back."

The autopsy found "his organs were already starting to decompose," according to the search warrant.

Judge Scott Landry said the evaluation showed Nath is competent to stand trial, however said the evaluator noted they “couldn’t always understand what she was saying.”

The Commonwealth’s Attorney said he was “surprised” by the conclusion of the evaluation after looking at the evidence, and agreed with the defense in asking the court for another competency evaluation.

The judge ordered another competency evaluation because he had concerns Nath may not understand the process to represent herself or assist her council. He also ordered that a Bengali interpreter would be present for the evaluation.

She echoed her desire to “self-defense” and said she didn’t need attorneys, which the judge denied.

“I want to make sure you understand what is being said,” Judge Landry told Nath.

The court will discuss the results of her second evaluation on April 28 at 8 a.m.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

📲: CONNECT WITH US

Blue Sky | Facebook | Instagram | X | Threads | TikTok | YouTube