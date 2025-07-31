CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — Authorities are asking for the public's help to identify a man accused of doing the unthinkable at a craft store in Chesterfield County last week.

Chesterfield Police said the man, shown in the photos below, followed a woman around the Hobby Lobby in Chester before walking up to her and lifting her skirt.

Police said the man then walked out of the store.

If you recognize the suspect or have information that could help investigators, call Chesterfield County Police at 804-748-1251 or Chesterfield County/Colonial Heights Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660 or www.p3tips.com/699.

