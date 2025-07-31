Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Franchise Crumb CBS 6 mini logo

Local News

Actions

Police: Man followed woman around Chester Hobby Lobby before lifting up her skirt

Hour-by-Hour: Marginal, slight risk for severe storms for these parts of Virginia on Thursday
Hour-by-Hour: Marginal, slight risk for severe storms for these parts of Virginia on Thursday
Hobby Lobby
Posted
and last updated

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — Authorities are asking for the public's help to identify a man accused of doing the unthinkable at a craft store in Chesterfield County last week.

Chesterfield Police said the man, shown in the photos below, followed a woman around the Hobby Lobby in Chester before walking up to her and lifting her skirt.

Police said the man then walked out of the store.

If you recognize the suspect or have information that could help investigators, call Chesterfield County Police at 804-748-1251 or Chesterfield County/Colonial Heights Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660 or www.p3tips.com/699.

Chesterfield Upskirt Hobby Lobby

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

📲: CONNECT WITH US

Blue Sky | Facebook | Instagram | X | Threads | TikTok | YouTube

📱More Chesterfield news from WTVR.com

Parents arrested after son drowns in Chesterfield apartment complex pool Henrico teacher, former police officer fiancé found guilty of child abuse Stella’s Grocery to open first spot in Chesterfield Strong storms with heavy rainfall into this evening, heat breaks for Friday

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
CBS6-News-at-4pm-and-Jennifer-Hudson-480x360.jpg

Entertainment

Watch 'The Jennifer Hudson Show' weekdays at 3 p.m. on CBS 6!

📱 Download CBS 6 News App
The app features breaking news alerts, live video, weather radar, traffic incidents, closings and delays and more.
CBS 6 News App for Android CBS 6 News App for iPhone