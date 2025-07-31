Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Parents arrested after son drowns in Chesterfield apartment complex pool

The 4-year-old child was rushed to the hospital on Monday, June 9, after he was found in a pool at the Bella at Westchester Apartments near Westchester Commons.
Child dies after he was found in a Chesterfield pool
Posted

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — Chesterfield County Police have arrested the parents of a 4-year-old boy who drowned in an apartment complex pool last month.

Ramy Shokry, 38, and Marlien Nasim, 27, were indicted on felony child neglect charges in relation to their son's death.

The couple was arrested on July 29, taken to jail, and later released on bond.

Police responded to a report of a possible drowning at approximately 1:40 p.m. on Monday, June 9, at a pool in the 700 block of City View Loop.

The child was transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. He died at the hospital three days later on Thursday, June 12.

Police have not released additional details about the circumstances surrounding the drowning as the investigation continues.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

