Parents arrested after son drowns in Chesterfield apartment complex pool

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — Chesterfield County Police have arrested the parents of a 4-year-old boy who drowned in an apartment complex pool last month.

Ramy Shokry, 38, and Marlien Nasim, 27, were indicted on felony child neglect charges in relation to their son's death.

The couple was arrested on July 29, taken to jail, and later released on bond.

Police responded to a report of a possible drowning at approximately 1:40 p.m. on Monday, June 9, at a pool in the 700 block of City View Loop.

The child was transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. He died at the hospital three days later on Thursday, June 12.

Police have not released additional details about the circumstances surrounding the drowning as the investigation continues.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

📲: CONNECT WITH US

Blue Sky | Facebook | Instagram | X | Threads | TikTok | YouTube

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy. To learn more about how we use AI in our newsroom, click here.