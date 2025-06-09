4-year-old hospitalized after falling in Chesterfield apartment pool

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — A 4-year-old was rushed to the hospital Monday afternoon after falling in the pool of a Chesterfield apartment complex, according to police.

Police responded to a pool in the 700 block of City View Loop, near Westchester Commons, around 1:40 p.m. Monday where they found the child and began lifesaving measures, according to officials. Rescue personnel took the child to a hospital.

The child is alive, but according to police, is in life-threatening condition. The investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

📲: CONNECT WITH US

Blue Sky | Facebook | Instagram | X | Threads | TikTok | YouTube