Crime Insider: Man beaten in same Chesterfield neighborhood where car was shot up hours earlier

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — A Chesterfield neighborhood is on edge after two violent incidents occurred within 24 hours of each other.

Less than a day after shots were fired at an SUV in a community along Burnt Oak Terrace, a bloodied man appeared in the same parking lot Thursday afternoon.

"I heard the shots right around the block about 3 or 4 am," said Ethan Ezell, a resident of the apartment complex.

Ezell witnessed police return to the neighborhood less than 12 hours after the shooting.

"Multiple cops coming through, lights and sirens, I heard somebody got stabbed, I don't know. The ambulance was riding back through with lights and sirens. Hopefully the person is OK," Ezell said.

Sources tell me the initial 911 call reported a stabbing, but after speaking with the victim, police determined he had been beaten somewhere in the city. The exact location remains unknown as the victim reportedly refused to cooperate with investigators.

"Right off of Iron Bridge, two incidents in less than 24 hours? What's going on, you know?" Ezell said.

Police are continuing to investigate both incidents. The bullet holes and vandalism have left residents concerned that these weren't random acts of violence.

"I'm keeping my head on a swivel. Makes me ask if I'm safe in my neighborhood," said Ezell.

Sources indicate the beating incident and the early morning gunshots do not appear to be connected. Anyone with information about either investigation is asked to call Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy. To learn more about how we use AI in our newsroom, click here.