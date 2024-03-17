Watch Now
Police: Man walked up to car and opened fire at Chesterfield apartments; friends drove victim who to hospital

Man shot in car at Chesterfield apartments; police seek suspect
Posted at 10:40 PM, Mar 16, 2024
and last updated 2024-03-16 22:41:15-04

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — Police are searching for a suspect after a man inside a car was shot at a Chesterfield apartment complex early Saturday morning.

Chesterfield Police said the shooting happened at the Falling Creek Apartments in the 2500 block of Marina Drive around 1 a.m.

"The adult male victim who was transported to an area hospital by friends, received non-life-threatening gunshot wounds," police.

Officers described the shooter as a Hispanic man rpughly 5 feet 7 inches tall with a thin build.

He was last seen wearing a black hoodie and mask, black hat and dark-colored pant, according to officers.

"The investigation indicates that the victim, who was sitting in a vehicle, was approached by the suspect at which time the suspect began firing into the vehicle," police said.

The investigation into the shooting remains ongoing, officials said.

Anyone with information about the crime is asked to call Chesterfield County Police at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660 or through the P3 app.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.

