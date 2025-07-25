Watch bicycle-riding thief steal tractor from Henrico school in the rain

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — Police have released surveillance video of a man on a bike stealing a tractor from a school parking lot in Glen Allen last month.

Henrico Police posted that the tractor was stolen around 7:55 p.m. Sunday, June 29, from the 2200 block of Mountain Road. That address is the Academy at Virginia Randolph.

Police said surveillance video shows a man on a bike riding up to a tractor in a parking lot. The suspect then unhooked the trailer from the tractor, placed his bike in the front bucket and then drove off in the rain, officers said.

Anyone with information about the theft is asked to call Det. M. Valentine at 804-501-5248. You can also submit tips anonymously via Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000 or by using P3tips.com.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy. To learn more about how we use AI in our newsroom, click here.