Teenage boy injured in Henrico County shooting, police say

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — A teenage boy was shot and injured in the Highland Springs area of Henrico County on Friday evening, according to police.

Police were called to Shawn Court at 7:21 p.m.

When first responders arrived, they found the teen, who had been shot in the back.

Police said his injuries are non-life-threatening. He was taken to an area hospital and is in stable condition.

"The Henrico Police Criminal Investigations Section is in the early stages of the investigation. Additional information will be released when available and any specific question should be directed to the Office of Public Affairs."

Anyone with information should call the Henrico County Police Department at 804-501-5000 or contact Crime Stoppers by calling 804-780-1000 or by using the P3 app.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

📲: CONNECT WITH US

Blue Sky | Facebook | Instagram | X | Threads | TikTok | YouTube