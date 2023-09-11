Deputies: Man who died near Louisa school was shot several miles away in 'isolated incident'

LOUISA COUNTY, Va. -- A murder investigation is underway after a man died near a school in rural Louisa County Sunday afternoon.

Deputies were called to the 2100 block of South Spotswood Trail, which is near Trevilians Elementary School, for a reported shooting just after 3:45 p.m., according to officials with the Louisa County Sheriff’s Office.

"While en route deputies were advised that the victim was breathing, but not awake or talking," officials said.

Deputies found a 34-year-old man suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.

The victim, who was pronounced dead at the scene, is believed to have been brought to that location for medical attention, according to officials.

Deputies believe the shooting happened several miles away and that the victim knew the person who shot him.

Investigators sbelieve the shooting is "an isolated incident with no ongoing threat to the community."

The victim's name is being withheld pending notification of family.

The medical examiner's office will determine the man's cause of death.

Officials said that the incident remains under investigation.

Anyone who has information about the case is urged to call the Louisa County Sheriff’s Office CID Unit at 540-967-1234 or anonymously at Louisa Crime Solvers at 800-346-1466. All calls to LOUISA CRIME-SOLVERS are confidential and callers can remain anonymous and be eligible for a reward.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.