Richmond reports water plant issues; no boil advisory issued

RICHMOND, Va. — Richmond's water treatment plant experienced an operational issue early Tuesday that temporarily reduced water production, according to city officials.

"Due to high turbidity in the system, some of the plant’s filters clogged, temporarily reducing finished water production," a statement from Richmond Mayor Danny Avula's office read. "Despite the reduction, the plant continued to produce enough water to maintain safe system pressure levels — above the threshold that would have required a boil water advisory."

City officials said they contacted the Virginia Department of Health and the counties shortly after midnight and throughout the morning as they managed the situation.

"This incident showed that our emergency response standard operating procedures worked as planned. We communicated in a timely manner with our regional and state partners and recovered production quickly," Mayor Danny Avula said in a statement.

The emergency response procedures implemented following the Richmond water crisis in January were followed, according to the city.

"DPU and the city considered issuing a localized boil advisory, but, after a thorough assessment, it was determined that no advisory was necessary," the statement continued.

Years-long issues with the Richmond water treatment plant came to a head in January 2025 when a power outage left the city and some surrounding counties without clean water for days.

The Richmond water crisis led to both leadership and procedural changes within the city's Department of Public Utilities.

"I'll take a hard look at what happened and identify any future improvements needed," Avula continued.

The Department of Public Utilities will investigate what caused the latest incident.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

