When can Richmond stop boiling water? Here's what the mayor said Tuesday afternoon.

RICHMOND, Va. — Richmond Mayor Danny Avula provided a 3 p.m. update to the water boil advisory that was issued around 11:30 a.m. for numerous Richmond neighborhood.

There are both similarities and differences between Tuesday's issues at the city's water treatment plant and the one that knocked out water service to much of the city and parts of surrounding counties back in January.

Richmond Boil Water Advisory: Full Virtual Press Conference (Tuesday, May 27)

Current Situation

Richmond is experiencing water pressure issues due to filter clogging at water treatment plants

A boil water advisory has been issued for the Ginter Park Tank zone (map available at rva.gov)

Current water production is 40-45 million gallons per day

Reservoir levels are slowly recovering

The issue began with increased sedimentation clogging filters overnight

After initial repairs, filters re-clogged, causing production drops and pressure falling below 20 psi in one zone

Timeline for Resolution

Officials are monitoring pressure levels

Once pressure is restored above 20 psi, water sampling will begin

Two samples must be taken 16-24 hours apart

Total time from pressure restoration to lifting the advisory is approximately 48 hours



Key Differences from January's Water Crisis

In January, pumps were non-functional and not producing water

Currently, the system is producing water (40-45 MGD) but at reduced capacity

The current issue affects a smaller area (Ginter Park Tank zone only)

Impact on Services

Hospitals in the affected zone (including VCU Hospital and Retreat Hospital) have been notified

Restaurants and offices can remain open but must follow boil water advisory guidelines

21 Richmond Public Schools are in the affected zone; RPS will make decisions about operations



Communication Issues



Some residents reported not receiving Richmond Ready alerts

Officials recommend residents verify they are signed up for Richmond Ready notifications

The city is using media advisories, website updates, and 311 to communicate



Cause and Prevention



Raw water quality decreased, requiring additional filter backwashing

The sedimentation basin had "very poor raw quality" affecting multiple filters simultaneously

Officials stated the upcoming rain is not expected to worsen the situation

Mayor Avula acknowledged the need for continued system investment and improved protocols

Here are some questions and answers addressed at the press conference:

Q: What is the current status of the water treatment facilities in Richmond?

A: The water treatment facilities have been restored to full capacity, producing 40 to 45 million gallons of water per day. Monitoring is ongoing for water pressure and reservoir levels, especially in the areas affected by the recent issues.

Q: How is the boil water advisory communicated to residents?

A: Communication about the boil water advisory is primarily done through media advisories, the city’s website, and the 311 service. Residents are encouraged to sign up for Richmond Ready alerts for timely updates.

Q: What caused the filter clogging issues in the water system?

A: The clogging of filters was due to a decrease in raw water quality, which necessitated more frequent backwashing. This situation was noted to be unusual, as multiple filters were impacted simultaneously.

Q: How are institutions like hospitals and restaurants managing during the boil water advisory?

A: Hospitals and restaurants in the affected area are operating under the boil water advisory. They have received guidance to ensure safe operations during this period.

Q: Why is the water appearing murky?

A: The murkiness of the water is attributed to raw water quality issues. Ongoing sampling and testing are being conducted to ensure safety and reliability.

Q: What are the plans for preventing future water quality issues?

A: Long-term prevention plans are still in development. However, there is an emphasized need for increased capacity in water storage and distribution systems as part of ongoing improvements.

Q: How are residents under the boil water advisory being supported?

A: Residents can still use tap water after boiling it. There are plans being discussed for potential bottled water distribution to assist communities that may find compliance with the advisory challenging.

