Man killed after officers hear gunfire in Richmond, police say

RICHMOND, Va. — A man has died after being shot in Richmond's Jackson Ward neighborhood late Friday night, according to authorities.

Richmond Police said officers heard random gunfire in the neighborhood around 11:40 p.m.

Police found a man in the 300 block of N. Monroe Street suffering from life-threatening gunshot wounds. He was taken to an area hospital and he was pronounced dead.

SCENE VIDEO: Man killed after officers hear gunfire in Richmond

SCENE VIDEO: Man killed after officers hear gunfire in Richmond

Video from the scene showed a section of the street blocked off with crime scene tape and at least 11 evidence markers on the sidewalk.

No suspect information or additional details were available at last check.

If you have information that could help detectives, call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000 or submit a tip online at https://rvacrimestoppers.org. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smartphones may also be used. All three Crime Stoppers methods of contact are anonymous.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

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