Man in crosswalk hit by pickup truck in Chesterfield shopping center, police say

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — A 40-year-old man was critically injured after being hit by a pickup truck Saturday afternoon at a shopping center in Chesterfield County, authorities said.

Chesterfield Police said the man was crossing the road in a crosswalk at the Winterfield Crossing Shopping Center around 3:40 p.m. when he was hit.

The man's injuries were considered life-threatening, according to police.

Sgt. Robbins with Chesterfield Police said the crash appeared to be accidental and that the driver told police that he did not see the man.

Officials said there was no suspicion of intoxication and that the driver was cooperative.

The investigation into the incident remains ongoing, police said.

If you have information that could help detectives, call Chesterfield County Police at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

