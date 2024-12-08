Watch Now
Franchise Crumb CBS 6 mini logo

Local News

Actions

Man in crosswalk hit by pickup truck in Chesterfield shopping center, police say

SCENE VIDEO: Man in crosswalk hit by pickup in Chesterfield shopping center
Winterfield Crossing Shopping Center
Posted
and last updated

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — A 40-year-old man was critically injured after being hit by a pickup truck Saturday afternoon at a shopping center in Chesterfield County, authorities said.

Chesterfield Police said the man was crossing the road in a crosswalk at the Winterfield Crossing Shopping Center around 3:40 p.m. when he was hit.

The man's injuries were considered life-threatening, according to police.

Sgt. Robbins with Chesterfield Police said the crash appeared to be accidental and that the driver told police that he did not see the man.

Officials said there was no suspicion of intoxication and that the driver was cooperative.

The investigation into the incident remains ongoing, police said.

If you have information that could help detectives, call Chesterfield County Police at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

📲: CONNECT WITH US

Facebook|Instagram|X|Threads|TikTok

📱More Chesterfield news from WTVR.com

Virginia woman community brought 'Christmas early' passes away Tracking big warm-up for Sunday 🎄Watch replay of Dominion Energy Christmas Parade Winsome Earle-Sears, Abigail Spanberger appear at Virginia Economic Summit

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
CBS6-News-at-4pm-and-Jennifer-Hudson-480x360.jpg

Entertainment

Watch 'The Jennifer Hudson Show' weekdays at 3 p.m. on CBS 6!

📱 Download CBS 6 News App
The app features breaking news alerts, live video, weather radar, traffic incidents, closings and delays and more.
CBS 6 News App for Android CBS 6 News App for iPhone