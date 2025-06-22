Watch Now
Man hospitalized after being hit by car at Chesterfield intersection; driver remained at scene

Chesterfield Police
CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — A man is in the hospital after being hit by a car at a Chesterfield intersection early Sunday morning.

Chesterfield Police said the incident happened just before 12:15 a.m. at the intersection of Iron Bridge and Lewis roads.

There was no word on the extent of the victim's injuries.

The driver remained at the scene and is cooperating with police, officers said.

Authorities said the crash, which closed eastbound Iron Bridge Road, remains under investigation.

If you have information that could help officers, call Chesterfield County Police at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy. To learn more about how we use AI in our newsroom, click here.

