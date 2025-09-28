'The Invisible Disease:' Central Virginians walk for Chiari malformation awareness

RICHMOND, Va. — The 10th annual Conquer Chiari Walk took place at the Westchester Commons Shopping Center, bringing together those affected by Chiari malformation and their supporters.

Chiari malformation, which affects an estimated 1 million people in the U.S, causes issues with brain tissue and can lead to serious neurological disorders affecting nerves, mobility, and eyesight.

FULL INTERVIEW: Woman explains congenital 'invisible disease' at Conquer Chiari Walk

Andrea Tobias, who lives with the condition, described the challenges of having what many call an "invisible disease."

"We call it the invisible disease you don't always see," Tobias said. "But we struggle — and I do. For me personally, I'm going to speak for me. It's a struggle daily. But you know you have, we have to keep going."



FULL INTERVIEW: Mom shares son's journey with Chiari malformation

For some families, surgical intervention has made a significant difference. Beth Dewert shared her son, Albey's, journey with the condition.

"It's been a lot better since surgery. He can do a lot more," she said. "He was 3, he was walking and talking and then he just stopped walking and talking. And we had to go through years of physical therapy. We still do it now, and he's getting so much better."

FULL INTERVIEW: 'I'm not alone in this,' teen says at Conquer Chiari Walk

The condition can require medical implants, as Branden Witt humorously noted during the event.

"I got one burden, though. Every time I go through a metal detector, the thing beeps," Witt said.

Proceeds from the walk will support Chiari research, education and awareness programs.

