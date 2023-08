CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. -- Chesterfield Police are currently searching for a suspect after an adult male was found with multiple lacerations on the 3000 block of Dundas Road.

The incident occurred just after 8 p.m. The victim was taken to a nearby hospital and treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.

