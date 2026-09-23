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Man dies after officer-involved shooting at Staunton Walmart

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STAUNTON, Va. — A man has died after an officer-involved shooting on Tuesday at a Walmart in Staunton, according to Virginia State Police.

VSP says the shooting happened at around 7:15 p.m. at the Walmart at 1028-C Richmond Ave. The man died at the scene.

Investigators are working to notify the man's next of kin and are continuing to investigate the shooting.

This is a developing story, so check back with WTVR.com for updates. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have info, photos or videos to share.

  • This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy. To learn more about how we use AI in our newsroom, click here.

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
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