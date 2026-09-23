Man dies after officer-involved shooting at Staunton Walmart

STAUNTON, Va. — A man has died after an officer-involved shooting on Tuesday at a Walmart in Staunton, according to Virginia State Police.
VSP says the shooting happened at around 7:15 p.m. at the Walmart at 1028-C Richmond Ave. The man died at the scene.
Investigators are working to notify the man's next of kin and are continuing to investigate the shooting.
This is a developing story, so check back with WTVR.com for updates. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have info, photos or videos to share.
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