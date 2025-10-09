Virginia man indicted months after fatal hunting shooting

LUNENBURG COUNTY, Va. — A Lunenburg County grand jury indicted a man this week on four felony counts, including homicide, months after a man was killed while hunting in February.

According to a news release from the Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources, Jonathan A. Bailey, 47, of Buffalo Junction, is charged with homicide, use of a firearm in commission of a felony, assault in commission of a felony, reckless handling of a firearm, hunting with a firearm while intoxicated and shooting across a roadway.

The shooting incident happened on Feb. 17 in the area of Tuckers Road in Keysville.

The DWR said Bailey was predator hunting with another hunter when William C. Gaulding III, 54, of Victoria, was killed.

“This was a tragic incident that occurred due to negligence and a disregard for safety by Jonathan Bailey,” said Major Ryan Shuler. “It’s because of the professionalism and dedication of the law enforcement team at DWR and with the assistance of the Lunenburg County Sheriff’s Office and the Albemarle County Police Department Cybercrimes Unit, that these indictments were secured and justice can be sought.”

Bailey turned himself in on Wednesday and is being held without bond. His arraignment is scheduled for Oct. 14.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

