Person killed while hunting in Lunenburg County, Virginia DWR says

LUNENBURG COUNTY, Va. — A hunter was killed in Lunenburg County on Monday night, according to the Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources.

The DWR says they received a report from the Lunenburg County Sheriff's Office about a fatal hunting incident in the Keysville area at 10:38 p.m.

DWR and other agencies were called to the scene where the victim, who has not been identified yet, appeared to have died from a gunshot wound.

The DWR said the suspect and a witness stayed at the scene and are cooperating with the investigation. It's not clear if any charges are pending.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

