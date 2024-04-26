Driver hits Midlothian pedestrian, Crime Insider sources tell Jon Burkett

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. -- A driver struck a pedestrian near the intersection of Lucks Lane and Spirea Drive in Midlothian, Virginia, on Friday morning, Crime Insider sources told Jon Burkett.

The pedestrian was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. The vehicle that hit the pedestrian also hit another vehicle, those sources said.

Traffic lanes in that area were closed as the Chesterfield Crash Team investigated to determine exactly what happened.

The crash was reported at about 8:15 a.m.

This is a developing story. Anyone with information can email the CBS 6 Newsroom.