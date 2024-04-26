Watch Now
Franchise Crumb CBS 6 mini logo

Local News

Actions

Driver hits Midlothian pedestrian, Crime Insider sources tell Jon Burkett

Top stories and weather in Richmond, Virginia on April 26, 2024
Posted at 9:22 AM, Apr 26, 2024
and last updated 2024-04-26 09:22:59-04

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. -- A driver struck a pedestrian near the intersection of Lucks Lane and Spirea Drive in Midlothian, Virginia, on Friday morning, Crime Insider sources told Jon Burkett.

The pedestrian was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. The vehicle that hit the pedestrian also hit another vehicle, those sources said.

Lucks Lane.png

Traffic lanes in that area were closed as the Chesterfield Crash Team investigated to determine exactly what happened.

The crash was reported at about 8:15 a.m.

This is a developing story. Anyone with information can email the CBS 6 Newsroom.

📱More Chesterfield news from WTVR.com

Mild weather continues Friday With help from Commonwealth Autism, he was able to find a job he loves What we're learning about the plan to build a new casino in Virginia Why 25% flood insurance discount is now available to all in Henrico

EAT IT, VIRGINIA restaurant news and interviews

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
CBS6-News-at-4pm-and-Jennifer-Hudson-480x360.jpg

Entertainment

Watch 'The Jennifer Hudson Show' weekdays at 3 p.m. on CBS 6!

📱 Download CBS 6 News App
The app features breaking news alerts, live video, weather radar, traffic incidents, closings and delays and more.
CBS 6 News App for Android CBS 6 News App for iPhone