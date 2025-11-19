2 men in critical but stable condition after shooting near Lucks Field: 'Like a war zone'

RICHMOND, Va. — A double shooting near Richmond's newly renovated Lucks Field over the weekend has left a nearby resident describing her neighborhood as a "war zone."

The woman, who asked to remain anonymous out of fear of retaliation, said she heard 8 to 10 gunshots Saturday night around 9 p.m. near the park along U and Rogers streets.

"I heard it in my sleep, but then my little 7-year-old son was like 'Mom, it's police out the front of my window,'" she said.

Richmond Police responded to reports of random gunfire at Lucks Field around 8:50 p.m. and found two men suffering from life-threatening gunshot wounds. Both victims are in critical but stable condition at a local hospital, according to Crime Insider sources. The victims were not from Richmond.

The shooting marks the latest in a series of incidents at the park since its grand opening in September. The city confirms officers have responded to gunfire calls on and around the park at least 8 times in two months, though this was the only incident with victims.

"The neighborhood looks like it's been a war zone, period. Yes, they're trying to clean it up and make it nice for the people that live around here, but, it's kinda like what's your choice of wanting to make it nice for them who wants to keep it messed up and likes the toxic environment they live in," the resident said. "The more nice you do for the people over here, the more they try to mess it up."

The woman said her family hears gunshots regularly, adding that Saturday's incident was "just another Saturday" for them.

Neighbors had hoped the park's renovation would reduce crime in the area, but residents say the opposite has occurred over the past two months.

"It seems like because this building is new, people from all over wants to come over," the resident said.

If you have information that could help detectives, call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000 or submit a tip online at https://rvacrimestoppers.org. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smartphones may also be used. All three Crime Stoppers methods of contact are anonymous.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

