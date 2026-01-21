Will the temporary Petersburg casino hold up under snow?

PETERSBURG, Va. — Petersburg's new temporary casino is set to open Thursday, just days before a severe winter storm is expected to impact the area — and officials are responding to whether the structure will be able to hold up under what could be heavy snowfall.

The Cordish Companies Live Casino is currently operating from a temporary facility spanning more than 75,000 square feet. The structure houses 900 slot machines, about 30 gaming tables, a restaurant and offices.

While the structure is often referred to as a tent, casino officials say that description is inaccurate.

"We call it a tent because of the way it looks, but actually it's a sprung structure. It is built to withstand all weather. They have these all around the country, no issues. So we have no concerns that the weather will impact our structure at all," said Renee Mutchnik, a spokesperson for Live Casino Virginia.

Mutchnik said they are preparing for the snow but are not concerned about the weight of precipitation affecting the structure.

The casino plans to keep parking lots clear during and after the snow event and will remain open throughout the storm.

