Live Casino Virginia opens doors in Petersburg next week

PETERSBURG, Va. — Live Casino Virginia will open its doors to the public on Jan. 22 at 5 p.m., bringing Las Vegas-style gaming and significant economic impact to Petersburg.

The Cordish Companies' temporary gaming facility features 32 gaming tables and 926 slot machines under one roof, operating 24 hours a day, seven days a week once it opens.

"I feel finances are going to be a big difference, a big difference," said Christie Brown-Johnson, a new dealer at Live Casino Virginia.

The casino has created approximately 500 new jobs, including 180 dealers who have been practicing for opening day.

"In total we have 180 dealers that we'll be utilizing in the casino," said Brian Dwaileeve, director of table games.

The facility includes a high-roller room with progressive rewards ranging from $50,000 to $75,000 and higher.

Beyond employment, the casino is partnering with 15 local businesses to handle patron comps through vouchers that can be exchanged at promotional kiosks.

"We have an antique place. We have a tea room. We have a vineyard. We have a wine shop. We have a pizza and beer. We have books. We have gifts," said Cheryl Brown of Live Casino Virginia.

The casino's restaurant, Lucky's Kitchen, will feature local cuisine from partners including Griffin Lounge Pastries and Saucy's BBQ.

"So we've got Griffin Lounge Pastries, amazing, we're super impressed. And we've got Saucy's BBQ," said Joe Shirley, Live Casino culinary chef.

The biggest financial impact will benefit Petersburg directly. The casino will trigger its first payment of $15 million to the city upon opening.

"When we open the temporary casino it will trigger kind of our first payment of $15 million," said Rob Norton, president of Cordish Gaming.

Over the first 10 years, Petersburg is expected to receive approximately $240 million in revenue from the casino operations.

While the current facility is temporary, construction continues on a permanent complex that will include a hotel and restaurants, totaling nearly 450,000 square feet. The permanent facility is expected to take two years to complete.

The casino's location near Interstate 95 provides strategic advantages for attracting visitors.

"I think our location is unmatched in the state and in many ways, across the Eastern Region," Norton said.

Brown-Johnson encouraged community support for the new venture.

"Come on in here and help us, help the City of Petersburg," Brown-Johnson said.

CBS 6 is committed to sharing community voices on this important topic. Email your thoughts to the CBS 6 Newsroom.

📲: CONNECT WITH US

Blue Sky | Facebook | Instagram | X | Threads | TikTok | YouTube

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy. To learn more about how we use AI in our newsroom, click here.