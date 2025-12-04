Inside look at Live Casino Petersburg: Final slot machines installed

PETERSBURG, Va. — Live Casino Petersburg is about 50 days away from opening its doors to the public, with slot machines now being installed this week in the temporary facility.

CBS 6 senior reporter Wayne Covil got an inside look as crews worked to move and set up the last of the gaming machines in the 75,000-square-foot temporary casino building.

Peter Martin, who owns Agent Courier, a Prince George County-based transportation company, has been tasked with picking up and delivering the machines to Petersburg.

Martin and his company secured the contract after interviewing with Live Casino management.

"Since then, it's been a great experience. We've had the opportunity to get registered in Pennsylvania, here in Virginia, as well as Maryland. We're registered to do Live Casino in those locations," Martin said.

The contract has been so successful that the 3-year-old company is expanding, adding three more box trucks to accommodate the work.

"Thanks to Live Casino, we've branched out more. We're going to have to accommodate them, one of our number one customers," Martin said.

With slot machines being moved into place, the temporary casino is getting closer to its anticipated opening.

The facility is located just one stoplight away from Interstate 95 at Wagner Road.

"One thing that excites us here, is we are located really at the heart of the East Coast," Rob Norton with Live Casino said.

The casino is estimated to bring hundreds of jobs to the area.

Inside the facility, crews are working to set up every game and prepare for opening day.

"It's starting to hit, Wayne, that we're opening up in less than 50 days," said Penny Parayo, general manager of Live Casino Petersburg. "It's hard to distinguish that this is just the temporary facility that we have out here."

Security measures are already in place at the location.

"The moment you drive in, there are different technology points," Parayo said.

The January 22 opening date remains pending Virginia Lottery approval.

"When it's all said and done, we'd love to go faster. I won't lie to you about that, but we also understand, they have their job to do, which is protecting the common interest of the Commonwealth," Norton said.

Live Casino Petersburg has filled about 60% of their available positions. Another dealer school, this time an accelerated course, starts soon. The recruitment center on West Washington remains open for those seeking employment opportunities outside of gaming tables.



