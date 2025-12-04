Inside the program training Petersburg Live! Casino's future dealers

PETERSBURG, Va. — Learning to deal cards at a casino involves much more than simply shuffling and distributing them to players. At the RBC Dealer Institute, aspiring dealers like Lily Mannerino are discovering that becoming a professional dealer requires mastering complex skills, strict protocols and customer service.

The 35-year-old from Henrico County has always loved games, especially blackjack. But the 12-week dealer training program taught her that working behind a gaming table involves far more than she initially imagined.

"It's not just counting the cards and handing them out to people," Mannerino said. "It's really trying to read their personality, get to know them, try to make it exciting and fun."

Dealers must ensure all transactions happen in plain view, announcing actions like "changing 200, seat 3" to maintain accountability.

This explains why dealers frequently show their empty palms to overhead cameras — a gesture that demonstrates they're not concealing chips or cards.

"That's just showing the cameras above like we don't have anything," Mannerino said. "I'm not holding any chips in my palm or anything. I'm not hiding. I haven't taken anything, so just keeping the game honest."

After 12 weeks of training, Mannerino graduated with three certificates, now able to call out plays and deal cards like a seasoned professional.

