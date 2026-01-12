Acclaimed Richmond restaurant Lillie Pearl is on the move to a new downtown spot

RICHMOND, Va. — Lillie Pearl is on the move. The downtown Richmond restaurant which opened on Grace Street in 2020 will soon takeover the restaurant space at 305 Brook Road, near the Maggie Walker statue, that most recently housed And Dim Sum and Max’s on Broad before that.

The Richmond Times Dispatch first reported the move.

Kim Love-Lindsey, who owns Lillie Pearl with husband Mike Lindsey, spoke with CBS 6 about the move, her partnership with husband, and their ever evolving Richmond restaurant empire which includes Buttermilk and Honey, Farm and Oak, ML Steak, and Frostings Bake Shop.

CBS 6: This new Lillie Pearl location overlooks the Maggie Walker statue, what does being in that space mean to you guys?

Kim Love-Lindsey: As a Black entrepreneur in Richmond, this is everything. Maggie Walker influenced entrepreneurship in our community at the highest level.

CBS 6: You and Mike play different but complementary roles in your restaurants. How do you approach decision-making together?, and what’s one way you’ve shaped Lillie Pearl that people might not realize?

Kim Love-Lindsey: Mike is the Chef and I am the FOH Operations, so this forces us to look at a different perspective. Because we have a high level of respect for each other's roles, we can come to a decision. When it comes to new restaurants, Mike says that I say no to a lot of his ideas but I have clearly said yes to 15.

Mike will go see the space, get all the information and then approach me with the idea.

In an effort to make sure I say yes, he will make sure he has the concept, timeline and ideal costs for what we have to spend.

In the beginning, we were excited about the growth, so we moved very quickly.

These days, we are more intentional about our next move. With every decision, we both have to agree to move forward. If I am not on board, Mike respects that and moves on, vise versa.

Our ability together to make Lillie Pearl a space for everyone. When we first opened, Richmond was coming off the Black Lives movement and we were very intentional about Lillie Pearl being a safe space where Blacks could come, enjoy amazing food and be comfortable. In that approach, Lillie Pearl became a space for everyone to enjoy.

CBS 6: In the RTD article, Mike mentioned wanting to bring “more date night energy” to Lillie Pearl in the new space. What does that look and feel like?

Kim Love-Lindsey: There are a lot more windows, with views of the city and the ability to darken the space.

The finishes, the walls, floors and ceilings are more polished, allowing the feel for the new space to be inviting.

CBS 6: Love’s Public Kitchen [the concept slated to fill to current Lillie Pearl space] carries your family name. How do you want that restaurant to reflect your father’s legacy, and what kind of community space do you hope it becomes in downtown Richmond?

Kim Love-Lindsey: My dad is the nicest, friendliest person you have ever met and even though he has never worked in the restaurant business, except to wash dishes at an event for me, my passion for hospitality comes from him. We hope that we can continue the energy that Lillie Pearl brought to that space. A place for everyone to enjoy!

CBS 6: When guests walk into the new Lillie Pearl for the first time, what’s the one feeling or element you most want them to experience that ties back to its original home on Grace Street?

Kim Love-Lindsey: We want them to feel that welcoming, homie energy! This space will feel a little more personal and connect with the family pictures on display.

CBS 6: You’re growing a restaurant group while staying deeply rooted in Richmond. How do you balance expansion with staying true to the community relationships and culture that helped you get here?

Kim Love-Lindsey: We don't know how to do this any differently. Every restaurant has a purpose and a meaning, which our guests can connect with. For the past year, Mike and I have definitely been more intentional about our next move due to our growth.

Lillie Pearl is expected to open at its new location in February 2026.



