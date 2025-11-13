Richmond restaurant And Dim Sum is closing for good. The owners explain why.

RICHMOND, Va. — And Dim Sum, a two-year-old Richmond restaurant located just off Broad Street near the Maggie Walker Memorial in Richmond's Arts District will close for good after dinner service Saturday, RVA Hospitality restaurant group announced.

"We’re incredibly proud of the creative energy, hard work, and care that went into bringing something new to Richmond’s dining scene," RVA Hospitality CEO Liz Kincaid said in a statement that announced the restaurant's closing. "The last few years have been transformative for me personally and professionally, and I’ve realized that my focus is shifting toward community, connection, and supporting others through my work with the Arts District Business Watch.”

Kincaid said the restaurant was "ultimately not able to reach long-term financial sustainability."

WTVR

“I’m deeply grateful to everyone who supported And Dim Sum. While this chapter is coming to an end, the space won’t sit empty for long. I’m excited for the new buyer to bring another restaurant to Broad Street — and to soon have a new neighbor along Broad Street in Arts District. It’s their news to share, but I know they’ll be a wonderful addition to our community," her statement continued.

Kincaid said RVA Hospitality is working with impacted staff to help them find new jobs at other RVA Hospitality restaurants Tarrant’s Café, Tarrant’s West, and Bar Solita, or other Richmond restaurants.

"Guests holding And Dim Sum gift cards are encouraged to redeem them this weekend or at any of RVA Hospitality’s other locations," the statement read. "All reservations booked for dates after the closure will be personally contacted and offered a reservation at another RVA Hospitality restaurant."

And Dim Sum replaced Max’s on Broad when it opened in 2023 at 305 Brook Road.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy. To learn more about how we use AI in our newsroom, click here.