RICHMOND, Va. -- Months after its owners had it teed up for redevelopment, a prime piece of the Libbie-Patterson corridor is up for grabs. The former Westhampton Pastry Shop building at 5728 Patterson Ave. was listed for sale this week. The offering includes an approved special-use permit that would allow a buyer to redevelop the site into a new four-story office and retail building at the corner of Libbie and Patterson avenues. Click here to continue reading on Richmond BizSense.
Richmond's Libbie-Patterson corner property, former Westhampton Pastry Shop site, listed for sale
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