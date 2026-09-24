Richmond's Libbie-Patterson corner property, former Westhampton Pastry Shop site, listed for sale

RICHMOND, Va. -- Months after its owners had it teed up for redevelopment, a prime piece of the Libbie-Patterson corridor is up for grabs. The former Westhampton Pastry Shop building at 5728 Patterson Ave. was listed for sale this week. The offering includes an approved special-use permit that would allow a buyer to redevelop the site into a new four-story office and retail building at the corner of Libbie and Patterson avenues. Click here to continue reading on Richmond BizSense.