Chesterfield home is total loss after fire; family of 6 displaced

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. -- The home of a family of six in a Chester neighborhood is a total loss after an overnight fire, according to officials.

The blaze started at a home in the Stoney Glen neighborhood on Laurel Spring Drive near Route 10 just before 12:30 a.m. Sunday.

Officials with Chesterfield Fire and EMS said the flames started in the back of the house and quickly spread to the attic.

When crews arrived, they found heavy flames coming from the home.

Two adults and four children made it out of the home, officials said.

When asked about the cause, officials noted the dry conditions were ideal for the fire to spread.

As a result, a second home nearby was doused with water to prevent the fire from spreading.

The house was deemed a complete loss, according to firefighters.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

