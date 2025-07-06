Man pistol-whipped at Chesterfield birthday party, Crime Insider sources tell Jon Burkett

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — A birthday celebration turned violent in Chesterfield's Bellwood area when uninvited guests arrived and weapons were drawn on Saturday, Crime Insider sources told Jon Burkett

Chesterfield Police responded to the 2800 block of Libwood Avenue after a fight broke out at a birthday party.

A group of uninvited people who showed up at the gathering led to a confrontation where guns were displayed, Crime Insider sources said.

One man was injured after being pistol-whipped by a suspect. The victim was taken to a local hospital with minor injuries.

Chesterfield Police confirmed two people were arrested for brandishing weapons.

No shots were fired during the incident, sources said.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy. To learn more about how we use AI in our newsroom, click here.