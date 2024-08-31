Watch Now
Franchise Crumb CBS 6 mini logo

Local News

Actions

Latin Jazz and Salsa Festival moves to at 17th Street Market: 'The music brings people from all over'

Car show is highlight for free Latin Jazz and Salsa Festival at 17th Street Market
Posted
and last updated

RICHMOND, Va. -- The 17th annual Latin Jazz & Salsa Festival took place Saturday for the first time at Richmond's 17th Street Market.

"Sweet" Louis Hidalgo, the "Voice of Latin Jazz," who created the festival in 2005, said the music draws the masses.

"The music brings people from all over," Hidalgo said. "The majority of our people at the festival... don't speak Spanish. It's the music that brings them, and that cultural exchange is what makes Richmond a great place to be."

FULL INTERVIEW: Latin Jazz and Salsa Festival founder says 'the music brings people from all over'

FULL INTERVIEW: Latin Jazz and Salsa Festival founder says 'the music brings people from all over'

Hidalgo credited the festival's success to the hard work and dedication of the volunteers and sponsors make the event possible.

"It's not just the music festival. This is the end of our year the music festival. What we do during the year of book drives, food drives, blanket drives, we have. We connect with other organizations to help students, fill out FASFA applications. We do so many other things for the community, school supplies, backpacks, it can the list goes on."

Click here for more information.

Do you know about a good news story happening in your community? Click here to email WTVR.com and the CBS 6 News team.

Depend on CBS 6 News and WTVR.com for more complete coverage of news in your neighborhood and community. Have a story idea, email our team at newstips@wtvr.com. Or click here if you are interested in having a CBS 6 anchor, reporter or meteorologist attend or MC an event.

Find unique, award-winning stories every day on CBS 6 News

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
CBS6-News-at-4pm-and-Jennifer-Hudson-480x360.jpg

Entertainment

Watch 'The Jennifer Hudson Show' weekdays at 3 p.m. on CBS 6!

📱 Download CBS 6 News App
The app features breaking news alerts, live video, weather radar, traffic incidents, closings and delays and more.
CBS 6 News App for Android CBS 6 News App for iPhone