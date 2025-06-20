Veterans say damaged cemetery wall dishonors fallen service members

HOPEWELL, Va. — A crumbling wall at City Point National Cemetery in Hopewell has Virginia veterans concerned about the historic site's condition, with repairs not scheduled until 2026.

City Point National Cemetery has been a tranquil corner of Hopewell for nearly 160 years, serving as the final resting place for thousands of Civil War soldiers.

Jason Smith, a U.S. Army veteran who served two tours in Iraq, visits often.

Though he doesn't know anyone personally buried at City Point, he feels a kinship with the fallen.

"At the end of the day this is where your brothers and sisters are. It is a solemn experience in general," Smith said.

Most of the 6,900 soldiers buried here died in battle or from wounds during the Civil War. Thousands remain unknown.

"It is definitely hard to wrap your arms around. It is definitely hard," Smith said.

Smith admires the rows of headstones, each one standing at attention.

"Oh it is amazing. You look one way it is straight. You look one way it is diagonal," Smith said.

What impresses the veteran most is how meticulous the cemetery is maintained.

The VFW holds Memorial Day ceremonies and American Legion Post 146 hosts Veterans Day ceremonies at the site.

But the commander of VFW Post 637 shakes his head at one significant blemish.

"Oh it is the wall," Smith said.

Every visitor is greeted by a gaping hole in the stone border protecting the cemetery, which has been crumbling for nearly four years. Smith says the hole is getting bigger, which prompted him to contact me.

"This is massive since the last time I came out and looked at it," I said.

I took Smith's frustrations to the Hampton National Cemetery Complex, the agency in charge of all National Cemeteries in metro Richmond.

Director Micah Lee says the destruction to the century-old wall came in 2022 from a hidden enemy buried below.

"Yes. I definitely do see their concerns," Lee said. "I want it fixed just as much as they want it fixed. But however, this is a process. It was damaged by a tree root. It is an eyesore."

The director says there is no quick fix.

"When it comes to historical walls and things of a historic nature it is a specialized process. It takes specialized materials of its kind," Lee said.

Historic restoration experts will need to be hired to address the wall rock by rock. Lee, a U.S. Army veteran himself, says repairs will be made in fiscal year 2026, which begins in October.

"We definitely want to let them know they have not been forgotten. We want to let them know we are working to get that corrected," Lee said. "Yes it will be done. And when it is done they will be pleased."

VFW Commander Smith says time is of the essence.

"It has been long overdue," Smith said. "Hopefully this pushes to get some movement and traction on this. Hopefully we can get someone to come out and get some traction take care of this and get it repaired to what it used to be."

Smith is looking forward to performing ceremonies with his fellow veterans with an intact wall once again.

"Eventually it is going to cause a major problem," Smith said. "And this is prime example."

The former service member says the fallen at City Point from the Civil War to Vietnam deserve better – a pristine place of rest.

"I think we have to as veterans. It is our duty to continue the legacy of their sacrifice to honor it and cherish it. This is our home," Smith said. "The flag always marches forward."

