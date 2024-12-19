Lancaster, Northumberland Toys for Tots collects 15,000 presents for kids this holiday season

LANCASTER COUNTY, Va. — With each snip of the scissors, fold of the paper and rip of the tape, Deb Beutel knows she is wrapping more than a present

"I truly want them to feel like this is from Santa," said Beutel. "So many of these toys, when given to children, is going to give them hope. It's incredible."

Beutel has had a chance to see that impact firsthand over the past three years through her involvement as the assistant area coordinator for the Toys for Tots campaign in Lancaster and Northumberland Counties.

"We have several events every year during the campaign. I coaxed a good neighbor of mine into being Santa and I'm usually his elf," she said. "It's just a wonderful time of year and it's a wonderful program."

Now in its fourth Christmas season, the group collected over 6,500 toys last year and helped over 2,000 kids. This year, Beutel said they have collected around 15,000 toys.

"Everybody has been so generous. And it's just amazing to see the turnout."

Beutel said that most of the toys for the kids they have sponsored have already been sent out, but they still have a room full of toys at the old Lancaster Primary School that are being sent to other non-profits in the area to reach even more kids.

"We give a lot of sporting equipment to the local schools. We got a ton of Legos and some really complicated Lego kits and that's all going to the local school STEM programs," she added. "We do save some toys -- hold over for next year -- and also in case there's some kind of a tragedy that happens mid-year, a hurricane, a tornado, and we need to pull toys for a local child for some reason."

The Toys for Tots program began in 1947 and is run by the U.S. Marine Corps (USMC) Reserves and local branches. The one covering Lancaster and Northumberland Counties is run by Marine Corps League Detachment 1062 (named for USMC Sgt. Maj. James F. Moore).

Beutel is the detachment's chaplain and served 20 years in the USMC and retired as a lieutenant colonel. The detachment's commandant, James Schafer also retired as a lieutenant colonel and said the Toys for Tots program is one of the group's four main events each year.

"We're part of the Reedville Independence Day Parade and we have embraced Sergeant Reckless, which is a Korean War Horse that the Marines [used]…then the Marine Corps Ball," said Schafer, who added the fourth program is providing Christmas meals for families. "Last year, we did 32 holiday dinner boxes and a holiday dinner box includes a spiral cut ham and dinner for four just from start to finish."

"[It's] a way for Marines to organize and still carry out the Marine ethos and it's an outreach organization."

And this weekend, the Toys for Tots campaign for this season will finish up with a big outreach that supports the family of one of their members.

"We never leave anybody behind and supporting our own brotherhood is just what we do."

It is a tradition started last year, when they partnered with local law enforcement to surprise then 4-year-old Harcum Harich during his battle with leukemia. This year, they are holding a parade for a three-year-old.

"We have a member of our detachment whose granddaughter, her name is Addie, and very tragically, her mother passed in an automobile accident about a month ago," said Beutel.

Beutel said they have filled Addie's wish list and will surprise her with a parade on Sunday, complete with elves, first responders, Santa and plenty of Christmas spirit. Addie's family is in on the plans.

"You can't replace the fact that her mother's gone, but you can give her hope and still give her a little bit of joy on Christmas morning knowing that there's a lot of people that care about her," Beutel said.

