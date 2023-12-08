This four-year-old's community is making sure his first Christmas since a leukemia diagnosis is a special one

KILMARNOCK, Va. -- Christmas came early for a four-year-old Lancaster County child and his family as they were surprised with a parade and gift delivery from Lancaster/Northumberland County Toys for Tots on Thursday.

"We're going to put on quite the parade for this little boy and then bring all of his presents up to him this morning so he can truly embrace Christmas in its fullest form," said lead coordinator Reverend Dr. John Seltzer, ahead of the parade.

Seltzer was joined by the Whitestone Fire Department, Lancaster County Fire Department, Lancaster County Sheriff's Department, Kilmarnock Police Department, and the Virginia Marine Police who traveled a few blocks from the Kilmarnock Volunteer Fire Station to the home of Harcum Harich. They also had several Christmas characters in the parade including Santa, Buddy the Elf, and the Conductor from the Polar Express.

Seltzer said this was the first toy delivery of the year for the group and they wanted to do everything they did for Harich to bring extra joy to his Christmas as he is currently battling leukemia.

"With a child like that -- they deserve more than just having a little bit underneath of their tree," said Seltzer.

Harich's family said he was diagnosed in February but has finished his more intensive rounds of treatment and is in remission.

"We're actually headed into his once-a-month maintenance which is really good," said his grandmother Loretta Harich, who added she signed up for Toys for Tots to help give him a special first Christmas since the diagnosis. "Because he had such a hard beginning of the year and with him turning four on the 29th of January and then finding this out on February 6 -- Harcum did a lot of time in the hospital and stuff. So, we had a really, really hard time… it's just been a very trying situation. And, I mean, you just got to be positive and stick with it."

Loretta said Harcum will be in treatment through 2027 and, in a best-case scenario, could be concerned cancer-free at that time.

Along with fire trucks and police cruisers from local first responders, one of the parade-goers knows firsthand what the family is going through.

"It was a last-minute thing I was asked to do to represent the Marine Corps League. And when I was told what we're doing, I felt absolutely because I know what this would mean to the boy," said USMC Staff Sgt. (Ret.) Jason Heming, whose son, Jack, died from cancer in 2013 when he was six years old. "We realized that the best thing you can do is anything for the child. Anything to keep them happy, to comfort them during their time of need."

Along with gifts for Harcum (and his younger brother, Dax), the organization also donated to the family.

"It was very much. You guys have gone over and beyond what I was expecting," said Loretta.

"It was very cool," said Harcum, who did not speak much during the event, but was smiling throughout. "I just liked the whole thing."

"He's reacting the way that Harcum reacts, but he's still taking it all in," explained Loretta. "And he will talk about this for weeks to come. Every time he sees a fire truck or sees one of these guys or something, it's going to trigger, he's going to remember."

For organizers, seeing Harcum's reaction is what it was all about.

"The smiles on his face as we arrived and the toys given to the kids for Christmas, I couldn't ask for anything better," said Lancaster County Sheriff's Major J.E. Smith (who was Buddy the Elf).

"If we can bring a smile and joy on his face and his family for just one day then it's all worth it," said Lancaster County Sheriff Patrick McCranie (who was the Conductor). "What a wonderful way to celebrate Christmas. I hope this inspires others to give back. This is what it's all about -- to give. This is Christmas right here."

And while each person involved wanted to give praise to the others, everyone gave thanks to the community for making it possible.

"This community is the best community in Virginia. No doubt. They give, they give, they give. We've got great people just look at this," said McCranie.

"All the glory goes to God, you know. Being a pastor in this community is amazing. Serving this community is amazing. And the really the glory goes to all the first responders and the firefighters and everybody who's here today. Because we just made a phone call and these guys showed up," said Seltzer.

What's next for Toys for Tots?

Seltzer added Toys for Tots hopes to bring a similar feeling of joy to many other children this year, which is only the second year of the local organization.

"Last year was our first year in Lancaster County…and we served 2,300 kids," said Seltzer. He added they are also covering Northumberland County this year and hope to give toys to 4,000 children. "Good Lord willing, no child is left behind for Christmas. We want to bring hope to every child no matter the circumstance for Christmas."

Seltzer said if the public wants to help them with their mission, they have one more toy drive this year which will take place Dec. 9 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Walmart at 200 Old Fairgrounds Way, Kilmarnock, Va.

"The kids that we're embracing today are the leaders of this community tomorrow. So, let's make sure that we're giving them the best amount of hope that we can provide them with."

People can also donate online here.

Do you know about a good news story happening in your community? Click here to email WTVR.com and the CBS 6 News team.