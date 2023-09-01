More people will be traveling for Labor Day weekend than last year, AAA says

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — For those of you gearing up to travel this Labor Day weekend, AAA is sharing some tips to help you avoid traffic and keep you safe behind the wheel.

AAA Mid-Atlantic spokesperson Morgan Dean said they expect 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. to be the busiest travel window Friday, so try to leave before 11 a.m. or after 8 p.m. if possible.

Recent statistics show Labor Day weekend travel is up this year compared to last.

According to AAA, domestic air travel bookings are up about 4%, and international travel bookings up about 44%.

Also, hotel bookings are seeing an 82% increase, and cruise bookings are up about 44%.

With Hurricane Idalia impacting much of the east coast, AAA suggests if you are planning to travel to Florida or the Carolinas this weekend that you check in with your resort or hotel to ensure everything is ready for you.

AAA also suggested mapping out the roadways to your destination to make sure there aren’t any road closures or warnings, like we saw in the Outer Banks Thursday.

"We're talking about a tropical storm still causing some issues down south, so making sure that you have that warm weather emergency kit packed in your car, and it's stocked with just the right stuff," Dean explained. "You want jumper cables, you want a flashlight, you want a battery backup for your cell phone. You also want to have snacks and water for you and everybody else in the vehicle. If you're traveling with a pet, you also want to make sure that you've got water and food for them as well, in case you end up stopping in some traffic for a long period of time."

Henrico Police are also gearing up for a busy holiday weekend.

Rob Netherland has worked for Henrico Police's Traffic Unit for more than 20 years.

He explained Henrico Police have three big concerns and things drivers need to know before hopping behind the wheel this weekend.

First, don’t speed. The longtime officer noted since the pandemic, he's seen an increase in drivers excessively speeding.

Second, buckle up, and that includes passengers too.

Finally, don’t drive impaired because Netherland said he doesn’t want to have to knock on someone’s door to tell them their loved one is dead.

He has felt that pain firsthand.

"My sister was killed by a drunk driver," Netherland explained. "So my question, my statement to the public is simple. Why do you want to be that driver that killed somebody? We know you don't go out and you intend to do it. But why in the world would you want to be that person that's speeding, and someone pulled out in front of you, but you were going too fast. And then you hit them in the side of the door, and you kill them or that you're impaired and you kill somebody or even yourself for that matter."

Henrico Police is also encouraging drivers to ensure their vehicle is in good condition before leaving the house, and that includes checking fluids and tire pressure.