'My pain never going to go away,' mother says after son killed in Henrico hotel room

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — A vigil remembered a man found shot to death in a Henrico hotel room last weekend in Glen Allen.

Henrico Police were called to the 8500 block of Brook Road for a domestic-related call for service just before 12 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 24.

"Once on scene, officers located an adult male inside a room with apparent gunshot wounds," police said.

Loved ones, who identified the victim as La Von Marquis Anderson, gathered Sunday to honor the 25-year-old.

Anderson's mother, Denena Goodman, said that while her heart may be heavy, she knows her son will always be with her in spirit.

"It's never going to stop. My heart, my pain never going to go away. But I've got his son that can give me comfort," Goodman said. "He's going to always be here with me. He's always going to walk with me. He's going to be right beside me every day, every step of the way. When I step, he's going to step too."

Police said last week that detectives were not searching for anyone in connection to the shooting.

No details about the circumstances surrounding the shooting were released.

Anyone with information about the case was asked to call Henrico Police at 804-501-5000. You may also submit tips anonymously via Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000 or by using P3tips.com.

