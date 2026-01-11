Petersburg duplex fire displaces 6, including 2 kids, after power line falls: 'It went up so fast'

PETERSBURG, Va. — Six people, including two children, were displaced from their home after a fire destroyed their two-story duplex in Petersburg on Saturday afternoon.

Petersburg Fire and Emergency Services responded to the blaze on Kirkham Street around 1 p.m., quickly working to extinguish flames that had engulfed both floors of the residence. Fire crews determined the cause was a power line that fell in front of the home.

"I can't believe it went up so fast," said Travis Gregory, who lives nearby. "It was flames shooting out the side windows."

Gregory said he watched in shock as the fire consumed the duplex just a few doors down from his own home.

"I'm just glad the other family wasn't there at the time of the fire, and I'm glad that this family was able to get out safe," Gregory said.

Firefighters reported no serious injuries from the incident. The fire was brought under control relatively quickly but crews remained on the scene for more than two hours.

This fire marks the latest in what has been a busy week for Central Virginia firefighters, following several deadly fires in Richmond.

Fire crews go door-to-door after 5 deaths spark safety concerns

The recent wave of fires led Richmond Fire Department to canvass neighborhoods and speak with families about fire prevention.

"It's back-to-back fires. People getting displaced," Gregory said."I just want everybody to realize how important a fire alarm is and have the batteries, and make sure that everything is working because without their fire alarm, they probably wouldn't have made it out safe."

The message echoes warnings from Richmond's fire chief, whose crews have been checking with families to ensure they have working smoke detectors following an uptick in fire fatalities across the region.

"I couldn't imagine coming home and to see everything that you own in flames," Gregory said.

The Red Cross is working to assist the displaced families and children with temporary housing and other immediate needs.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

