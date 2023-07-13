Virginia dad accused of putting dead son in freezer won't be taking the stand

CHESTERFIELD County, Va. -- The fourth day of a trial of a Chesterfield man accused of killing his son and hiding his body in a freezer resumed Thursday with the defense beginning to present their case.

Kassceen Weaver faces charges of felony murder, felony child neglect, and concealing a dead body related to the death of his son Eliel Adon Weaver, 3.

The first witness called was a medical examiner and consultant who testified there was not enough evidence to conclude what Adon's cause of death was and several other alternatives could not be ruled out.

The defense requested a recess shortly after his testimony before resuming and deciding Kassceen will not be taking the stand in his own defense.

This story will be updated as the trial continues.