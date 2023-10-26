How much prison time should a Chesterfield dad who stored his son's body in a freezer receive?

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. -- The sentencing for a Chesterfield County man convicted of killing his young son and hiding his body in a freezer for several years was delayed during a hearing on Thursday.

Kassceen "Kass"Weaver was convicted earlier this year on all the charges against him, including felony murder, felony child abuse/neglect and aggravated malicious wounding charges, and faced a maximum of 55 years.

The judge on Thursday agreed with Weaver's defense that more time was needed for a report outlining how much prison time their client should face. They said Weaver had not answered questions for his portion of the report because he wanted to consult with his legal team, but that was made more difficult when he was moved to a prison further away.

Weaver will now be sentenced on December 21.

While Weaver was out on bond prior to the trial, he was taken into custody after being found guilty.

Following the delay, Adon's uncle and brother to Weaver's now estranged wife, Dominic Minnitte said he was not surprised by the delay as it was not the first in this case.

"It's been a patience thing. That's pretty much how it's all has been. Everybody's life is patience," he said. "I'm never surprised by anything to be honest with you. When you trust in man, you will always fail. And trust in God, you won't."

And while the family waits for an end to this case, Minnitte said he has forgiven Weaver.

"Everything that I've been wanting to do is just -- I wanted Kassceen to know that he's forgiven, at least by me. And that everybody should be able to forgive others for what they've done to, you know, their parents or family members, friends, whoever, enemies, and to just pray for everybody," Minnitte said. "In the end, you know, you got to look at it as darkness can't survive in the light. So that's how it goes."

He added the case has been hard for the family, but Adon's death allowed his mother and older brother to be freed. The older brother is now 12 and in Minnitte's custody.

"He's the most polite child, boy I think I've ever encountered in my life to be honest with you. He doesn't look at the bad side of people. He loves basketball like no other and he loves his mother. And he loves his grandmother," Minnitte said.

Prosecutors previously convinced a jury that Weaver was responsible for the death of his three-year-old son Eliel Adon Weaver. When Adon suffered some sort of medical emergency on the night of Oct. 23, 2018, prosecutors said Weaver failed to seek appropriate medical attention for his child.

They said Weaver then stored the child's body in a freezer for several years to hide what happened and to prevent his other son from being taken away.

WTVR Kassceen Weaver

Weaver's defense team had argued that no one knew what medical emergency Adon suffered that night and could not say if calling 911 would have made a difference.

They added that Weaver said he had attempted CPR, something his wife did to revive Adon when he stopped breathing over a week before.

While Weaver has been sentenced in this case, he still has to stand trial for an aggravated malicious wounding charge against his now estranged wife. A trial was supposed to take place in August, but was delayed as Weaver said he was going to change his legal representation for this case.

Charging documents allege the offense took place sometime between January 2021 and May 4, 2021 (the date Adon's body was found in the freezer by police).

The wife was initially charged in Adon's death, but they were later dropped and she testified against Weaver during his trial.

Kass Weaver played college basketball at the University of Richmond from 1992 to 1995.

