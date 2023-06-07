Richmond Schools adjust plans after graduation day shooting: 'Our families can't take it anymore'

RICHMOND, Va. -- Richmond Public Schools will be closed Wednesday after a shooting outside a high school graduation Tuesday killed two people and injured others.

Richmond Public Schools has also canceled all remaining graduations this week.

School leaders said they'd let students and their families know when those ceremonies will be rescheduled.

Richmond Public Schools Superintendent Jason Kamras said the new Huguenot High School graduates were outside in Monroe Park taking photos with families and friends on Tuesday when the shooting happened.

WTVR Richmond Public Schools Superintendent Jason Kamras



"This is supposed to be a joyous day when our kids walk the stage and get their diplomas. Which is what they all did here for Huguenot today, and walked out the doors into their families' and friends' arms taking pictures," Kamras said. "And then this tragedy occurred. I don't have any more words on this. I'm tired of seeing people get shot. Our kids get shot. And I beg of the entire community to stop, to just stop. Our kids can't take it. Our teachers can't take it. Our families can't take it anymore. I beg of you to stop."

Police said Tuesday night that a 19-year-old is in custody and will be charged with two counts of second-degree murder. Police said they believe the suspect knew at least one of the victims.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip. If you see breaking news, and can do so safely, shoot a photo or video and send it to CBS 6. You can also upload photos to our Facebook page or email pics@wtvr.com from your phone.