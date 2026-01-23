Vigil held for boy killed in crash on what would have been his 7th birthday

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — Community members gathered at the Highland Springs baseball field Thursday night to honor the life of Justus Lee on what would have been his 7th birthday.

Justus was killed in a crash on I-64 over the weekend. The first-grader at Fair Oaks Elementary had a passion for sports and played baseball for Highland Springs Little League.

"We come to you tonight with broken hearts. We come to you tonight for understanding. We don't know why things happen the way they do," a speaker at the vigil said. "Lord, we ask you tonight for peace. As we celebrate tonight, what would have been Justus' 7th birthday, we ask for strength because there are gonna be some tough roads ahead."



Watch: Father remembers 6-year-old son killed in I-64 crash: 'He was the one'

Father remembers 6-year-old son killed in I-64 crash: 'He was the one'

VSP continue to investigate the crash, and charges are pending with the Henrico Commonwealth's Attorney's Office.

CBS 6 is committed to sharing community voices on this important topic. Email your thoughts to the CBS 6 Newsroom.

📲: CONNECT WITH US

Blue Sky | Facebook | Instagram | X | Threads | TikTok | YouTube