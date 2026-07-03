Heat remains top concern for Independence Day travelers

GOOCHLAND COUNTY, Va. — Families who stopped for a bathroom break at the Goochland Safety Rest Area East Wednesday said the combination of very hot temperatures and muggy air worry them as they drive to their Fourth of July holiday destinations.

Sue and James Boyette, along with their Shih Tzu, Bandit, were driving home to Chesapeake after visiting family in Staunton.

“I'm worried about people that don't have air conditioning,” said Sue Boyette. “I’m just hoping that Dominion Power can continue to keep the lines up.”

Linda Hughes was driving home to Williamsburg after a retreat in the Blue Ridge Mountains. She planned to stay inside to avoid visitors for America’s 250 and the heat.

“It's very scary, but I think it's a sign of things to come. I'm a little nervous about it all, and I'm worried about older people and people who might not have good adequate air conditioning. So, I'm going to keep cool this weekend,” she said.

Randle Baize said the heat is impacting him more as he ages.

AAA Mid-Atlantic’s Morgan Dean said high heat is one of the leading causes of vehicle breakdowns during the summer months.

“Extreme heat can be just as dangerous as winter weather when it comes to driving,” said Dean. “While our roadside technicians are trained and prepared to respond, we’re urging drivers to take precautions—for their own safety and for the safety of those working on the roadside.”

Over the Independence Day holiday last year, AAA said nearly 13,000 drivers called for emergency roadside assistance for tows, battery issues, and flat tires.

AAA said most Virginians (1.89 million) are expected to drive to their destinations this year, which is up 12 percent compared to 2019.

Another 95,000 people will ride a bus, train or take a cruise. About 145,000 will fly for the holiday.

The Boyettes, who are hosting friends for a cookout, urged everyone to take extra precautions this weekend.

“It's also a celebration of our 250th anniversary, so enjoy that, especially you're in the land of the free. Many people would want to be here, and they're not. Enjoy your family and wear sunblock,” Sue said.

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