'Jumping in' for those with autism: Meet the JP behind nonprofit 'JP Jumpers'

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. -- For 10 years, The JP Jumpers Foundation has worked to provide opportunities for children and adults with special needs in Central Virginia.

You might recognize founder Pam Mines and her son JP from community toy drives, meal deliveries and their annual autism walk.

“We thought that we were able to be a voice, not the voice, but a voice for the special needs community," said Mines. "And we want to just bring more awareness to autism, and not just autism, but autism in the form of people of color.”

JP was diagnosed with autism before his third birthday.

"He was 14 months old, and the doctor asked us is he talking? We were like no, is he babbling? No. Is he eating solid foods? No. Is he walking? No. And it was just questions and the answers were nothing but no," she explained. "We put it in early childhood special education, and it made the world of difference."

When JP was nine years old, Mines said she started to worry about how JP's race and diagnosis could possibly impact his safety.

"We were dealing with a lot of police shootings by our young Black citizens," explained Mines. "And I was just kind of concerned when it comes to the interaction that police may have with JP, and I know that he may not respond correctly. I know it may be a response that they're not familiar with.”

Statistics show someone with autism is seven times more likely to have contact with law enforcement.

In 2014, Mines worked with Virginia lawmakers to get "JP's Law" passed.

“My goal was to do something to prevent tragedy I wanted to be proactive, not reactive," she said.

The law allows individuals with autism to have a special code on their driver's license and identification cards to notify law enforcement.

JP's Law has also been adopted in Washington, D.C., and Mines works with local police departments to train officers how to understand people like her son.

"Fantastic," expressed JP.

While JP's family has spent years supporting him and other children with autism, so have the educators in his corner, like Sarah Davis, who has spent more than two decades teaching special education at L.C. Bird High School in Chesterfield.

"I wanted to help people with special needs," said Davis. "I wanted to see their growth."

JP's hard work along with Davis’ dedication helped JP land a job at the Life Academy, which helps children with special needs explore different jobs in the community. He currently works at the ACAC in Midlothian.

"We carry the towels carefully, so we don't fall," said JP.

Right after he turns 19 in May, JP will graduate high school.

“A lot of students with special needs can stay until they're 22," Davis explained. "And that's not JP. We talked about it, and we said he's ready to take this next step because he's worked so hard."

“I just can't say thank you enough to all of those educators who choose this, because we didn't have a choice," Mines said.

Soon after he receives his diploma, JP will start his job at Bon Secours St. Francis Medical Center as part of Project Search, a hands-on training program that allows students with disabilities to work in healthcare facilities.

"Taking care of people when anyone is sick," noted JP.

As JP prepares to leave the walls of high school and enter the real world, Mines’ work continues.

"We will never stop jumping in for those affected by special needs," she explained. "It's not an accident, not a punishment or a curse, it is truly an assignment by God, in my opinion. And we need to take it seriously and do what we can to support that.”