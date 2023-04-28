Why Richmond businesses are hiring people of all abilities

RICHMOND, Va. -- More and more business owners around Central Virginia are hiring people of various abilities to help both their businesses and the greater community.

Lester Johnson, whose family owns and operates Richmond restaurant Mama J's, is one of those business owners.

"Floyd Miller with the Metropolitan Business League (MBL) had a young gentleman who suffered from seizures and needed work," Johnson said. "We hired him as a dishwasher. He was a hard worker. He showed up every day."

WTVR Lester Johnson's family owns and operates Mama J's in Richmond, Va.

Allison Hunter, MBL Director of Programs & Operations, said individuals with disabilities were very dependable and motivated to do great work.

"They're your best employees," Hunter said. "Why not look at that and of those individuals for your workforce?"

Hunter also oversees MBL's abilities program which helps individuals with disabilities get a job and helps business owners learn ways they can employ those with disabilities.

WTVR MBL Director of Programs & Operations Allison Hunter

"The education, the connections that they need to be informed on that possibility of hiring a person with a disability, as well as supporting them in that," Hunter said.

Nicole Mason said she created her cleaning company Glean six years ago in an effort to create job opportunities for people in need of work.

She is interested in hiring individuals of various abilities for her company.

"I'll be attending the event so I can learn a little bit more about what it looks like to create create a healthy environment for folks who have disabilities," she said.

WTVR Nicole Mason owns Glean, a cleaning company, in Richmond, Va.

She called that an important mission of her company and challenged other businesses to try and find ways they can include those with various abilities.

"I would like for Glean to be a provider of choice," she said. "For other employees to say, Hey, this is a place that you can go get income, they'll create a schedule that works for you. You're treated fairly and with respect."

"We look at diversity and inclusion now, this is a class of individuals who are a part of that," Hunter added.

Next week's training event hosted by MBL is open to anyone in the community.

Depend on CBS 6 News and WTVR.com for in-depth coverage of this important local story. Anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.