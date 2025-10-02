Virginia mother says she repeatedly warned school about teacher facing child sex crime charge

SURRY COUNTY, Va. — A Surry County mother says she warned a school administrator multiple times about Joshua Lashbrook years before the Prince George Junior High School physical education teacher was indicted on a child sex crime charge in July.

The mother, who asked not to be identified to protect her daughter, says she first reported concerns about Lashbrook when her now 13-year-old daughter was in second grade at Surry Elementary School, where he taught PE and coached soccer for more than five years.

"I was shocked," the mother said about Lashbrook's arrest.

The mother says she and other parents put Lashbrook on administrators' radar years before his July indictment, but feels her concerns weren't taken seriously.

"They should have taken us seriously. She assured me that it was being taken care of," the mother said of the then principal.

First incident report in second grade

The mother says the first incident occurred when her daughter was in second grade.

"He was bouncing my daughter on his knees or legs and several girls. And so I called the school and talked to the principal, and she informed me that that was, you know, something that was not allowed, that she was going to investigate it. She was going to view the cameras that she would talk to him," the mother said.

The mother says the principal told her video of the alleged incident was poor quality, but that she would speak with Lashbrook.

"She had discussed it with him and told him that that was a big no no, that she had wrote him up, and also it would be on his permanent employment record," the mother said.

The mother says she also spoke directly with Lashbrook about her concerns.

"He just kept on to the fact that, 'I'm a father. I understand where you're coming from, but I would never do anything like that. I mean no harm,'" the mother said.

“These children were so young and innocent that they didn't realize what he was doing. And you know, they think, ‘oh, that's just, you know, that's coach, Lashbrook. You know, he's our coach,’ and they felt comfortable with him and didn't realize he's he's feeling us out,” she explained.

Virtual learning concerns

The following year during COVID-19 virtual learning, the mother says Lashbrook demanded videos from students in his PE class.

"He demanded videos. He wanted videos of these children, exercising, working out, doing things for PE and because of the prior year situation and my feelings towards him, like I really felt uncomfortable around him," the mother said.

The family says Lashbrook refused to communicate through the district's messaging app and wanted parents to use their phones to send videos directly to him.

"He wanted us to use our phones to do the video and send it to him. And I said, ‘Absolutely not. I'm not doing that’. After the principal had the meeting with him, she told him that he had to use Class Dojo. That was what the school required," the mother said. “He told me that his Dojo didn't work, but all the other teachers worked, and you have an IT department, so if yours didn't work, he should have had it fixed, but he didn't want to communicate through that."

Fourth grade complaint

In fourth grade, the mother says her daughter and other female classmates met with the principal to report Lashbrook again.

"She [her daughter] said, because he's splitting the class up and making the boys go play basketball, and he makes the girls exercise and work out while he stands behind us and watches us bend over," the mother said.

Following that meeting, the mother says the principal divided her daughter's class in half.

"She sent a female assistant that was assistant for the school to go teach the girls, and he was still allowed to be in there and teach the boys," the mother said.

School districts’ response

CBS 6 asked Surry County Public Schools if Lashbrook ever had any complaints filed against him. SCPS Superintendent Dr. Herbert Monroe said, “Mr. Lashbrook was employed with Surry County Public Schools from September 1, 2017 to February 28, 2023 as a physical education teacher and soccer coach. During his tenure and following his departure, Surry County Public Schools did not receive any reports of criminal behavior related to Mr. Lashbrook. We encourage anyone with concerns or relevant information to contact local law enforcement authorities.”

Through the Freedom of Information Act, CBS 6 confirmed the Surry County Sheriff's Office delivered a message to Lashbrook for the Surry County School Division and that Lashbrook came to the door of the home with an assault rifle even after deputies identified themselves.

The sheriff's office has not responded to multiple inquiries about when this incident happened. When pressed on not producing responsive documents on the call Sheriff Turner’s response to French was, “But we do not have a report or call for service for that incident. That situation occurred when our deputy was delivering a message for the Surry School Division. That deputy no longer works with our Sheriff’s Office.”

CBS 6 asked Prince George County Public Schools if they were aware of any allegations against Mr. Lashbrook, the encounter Sheriff Turner confirmed for us prior to employment and if these questions are asked during the hiring process.

“Prince George County Superintendent Dr. Douglas Lyle Jr. said, While Prince George County Public Schools cannot provide comment on personnel matters, the Division vets all applicants and prospective volunteers in accordance with all applicable laws. This includes requiring all applicants and prospective volunteers to both disclose previous criminal convictions and to submit to fingerprint-based criminal history background checks, as required by Virginia State Code 22.1-296.2.”

French asked, “Has the Prince George County School Board taken any action against Mr. Lashbrook's teaching license?”

Lyle responded, “Prince George County Public Schools is unable to comment on personnel matters, which include the status of an individual employee’s licensure. However, PGCPS has notified the Virginia Department of Education of the pending criminal allegations against Mr. Lashbrook.”

CBS 6 reached out to the Virgina Department of Education for a status check on Lashbrook’s license and has not yet received a response.

Online records show that Lashbrook still has an active license.

Mother's frustration

The Surry mother expressed frustration that her multiple reports didn't result in action. She said she’s not frustrated with the Surry County school system rather the former principal who she says assured her the alleged incidents were being documented.

“I just want to know why, why you were a elementary school, principal, and why would you let him get away with this? Those were serious accusations, and especially when a group of fourth grade girls come to you and tell you that their coach is making them feel uncomfortable and he's watching behind them as they're bending over. Why? Why would you not take care of them?” the mother asked.

"I myself reported three incidents and still nothing was done, not one thing on his record. How can that happen? Because somebody is not doing their job. It's disgusting, disgusting," the mother said.

"When my daughter leaves my home and gets on that bus and gets off at that school, they are supposed to act as their guardian. They're supposed to take care of them. I shouldn't have to worry about my daughter getting abused or, you know, touched or even violated in any kind of way while she's at school," the mother said.

The mom says she is in touch with investigators.

“I have spoken with the investigator in Prince, George County handling the case several times I've sent her information that she needed and I've told her my story.”

CBS 6 investigates

CBS 6 submitted a Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) request to the Surry County Sheriff’s Office on August 25, 2025, requesting investigative records, reports, supplements, emails, attachments and text messages relating to Joshua Ian Lashbrook.

The FOIA was submitted after five emails, originating July 27, requesting information on Lashbrook’s July 16, arrest to Surry County Sheriff Carlos Turner, went unanswered.

On September 9, 2025 investigative reporter Laura French informed Sheriff Turner and County Attorney Lola Rodriguez Perkins that they were 10 days overdue responding to her FOIA as a response is required within five business days.

September 10, 2025 Sheriff Turner produced calls for service at the Surry residence where Lashbrook was residing which showed on January 13, 2025 deputies did a welfare check on Lashbrook when he did not show up for work which it indicated was not like him. It also showed his arrest on July 16.

Turner also produced a preliminary investigative report. The report states prior to arresting him on July 16, they knocked on his door for 10 minutes “yelling Sheriff’s Office” and nobody came to the door. The report states the Sheriff’s Office pulled him out of a vehicle after deputies parked near his house for an hour and watching a vehicle driven by his father leave the residence and drive down a steep embankment behind the home. The report states Lashbrook and his father claimed Lashbrook was going to turn himself in.

CBS 6 has not received all requested responsive documents, an extension request or a list of exemptions from the Surry County Sheriff’s Office from our August 26, 2025 FOIA request despite multiple efforts to communicate and work with the department.

Joshua Lashbrook will appear in the Prince George County Circuit Court for a status hearing October 16.

