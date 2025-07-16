Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Franchise Crumb CBS 6 mini logo

Local News

Actions

Prince George middle school teacher indicted on child sex crime charge

Prince George middle school teacher indicted on child sex crime charge
Posted

PRINCE GEORGE COUNTY, Va. — A physical education teacher at N.B. Clements Middle School in Prince George County has been indicted on a felony charge involving a minor.

Joshua Lashbrook was indicted by a grand jury on Tuesday on one felony count of taking indecent liberties with a minor, according to court records.

The alleged offense occurred on May 1, court documents show.

Sources say Lashbrook was placed on leave in early May after allegations were made against him.

CBS 6 reached out to the Prince George County School District for comment and a spokesperson said they would respond to our inquiry.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

📲: CONNECT WITH US

Blue Sky | Facebook | Instagram | X | Threads | TikTok | YouTube

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
CBS6-News-at-4pm-and-Jennifer-Hudson-480x360.jpg

Entertainment

Watch 'The Jennifer Hudson Show' weekdays at 3 p.m. on CBS 6!

📱 Download CBS 6 News App
The app features breaking news alerts, live video, weather radar, traffic incidents, closings and delays and more.
CBS 6 News App for Android CBS 6 News App for iPhone