VSU senior showcases jazz portraits in first solo exhibition: 'Art has given me an outlet'

PETERSBURG, Va. — Virginia State University senior Joshua Branch-Howell is combining his passion for music and portraiture in his first solo show exhibition at the Petersburg Public Library.

The exhibition, titled "Jazzology," is on display until the end of the month.

"It features 40 portraits of legendary jazz musicians and vocalists," Branch-Howell said. "Each portrait is paired with a color scheme that represents a feeling or experience I get when listening to their music."

Branch-Howell, a self-proclaimed old soul, is captivated by the soulful sound and timeless tempos of the genre.

"My favorite genre would be jazz," Branch-Howell said. "I can’t get enough of it. Spiritual jazz, free form jazz, contemporary, smooth."

The art prodigy allows each note to guide the strokes of his hand.

"I’ve been doing live art performances across campus," Branch-Howell said. "Blasting all sorts of music on my speaker and getting into the groove of painting and drawing. My goal was to inspire, create and entertain."

The process of creating each masterpiece gave Branch-Howell confidence after overcoming shyness.

"I was diagnosed with autism at 2," Branch-Howell said. "I was very insecure, from my face, to my voice. Art has given me an outlet to voice my thoughts."

Branch-Howell hopes his journey encourages others to never be afraid to share themselves or their art with the world.

"Just be yourself and keep on creating," Branch-Howell said.

Branch-Howell will host an art talk about his process of creating these pieces on April 8 at 6 p.m. at the library, which is located at 201 W Washington Street.

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